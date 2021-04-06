coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Capital BlueCross said it is teaming up with Rite Aid in an effort to vaccinate about 1,000 people in four days.

Capital BlueCross will host a COVID-19, by-appointment-only vaccination clinic at Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley in Bethlehem from Wednesday, April 7 through Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Capital BlueCross volunteers are hosting the event, with Rite Aid pharmacists providing shots to about 1,000 people during the four-day clinic, according to a news release from the health insurance company.

To make an appointment, people can call the center at 484-635-1341. A volunteer will answer the call or return a voice message within 24 hours.

Capital BlueCross says more clinics are planned for the spring.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.