BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Capital BlueCross said it is teaming up with Rite Aid in an effort to vaccinate about 1,000 people in four days.
Capital BlueCross will host a COVID-19, by-appointment-only vaccination clinic at Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley in Bethlehem from Wednesday, April 7 through Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Capital BlueCross volunteers are hosting the event, with Rite Aid pharmacists providing shots to about 1,000 people during the four-day clinic, according to a news release from the health insurance company.
To make an appointment, people can call the center at 484-635-1341. A volunteer will answer the call or return a voice message within 24 hours.
Capital BlueCross says more clinics are planned for the spring.