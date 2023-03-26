EAST BANGOR, Pa. - Capitol Auto Parts, a business built on an old quarry site in the Slate Belt, has closed after 43 years.

The 1 Capitol Blvd., East Bangor, business stopped selling parts Jan. 31 and closed its service and repair department at the end of February, according to Capitol Auto's website.

The auto-parts recycler operated on a property that was once a slate quarry, according to Capitol Auto's website. The Slate Belt nickname for the northern tier of Northampton County comes from the 1800s, when Europeans migrated to the region to work in quarries and slate was used for roofing and chalkboards.

The property was acquired in the late 1970s and transformed into a facility to recycle auto parts. Capitol Auto also had a service department for vehicle maintenance, repairs, tires and Pennsylvania inspections.

"Thank you for many years of doing business together!" the business's website says. "We truly appreciate all of our customer relationships and will miss you."

Capitol Auto served customers in eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. Its telephone number still operates and is accepting messages.