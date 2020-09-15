ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A piece of Allentown history just hit the market.
Built in 1910, the Benner Mansion is unlike anything else on 15th Street in Allentown. It was built for Captain Nolan P. Benner.
“He's the right-hand man of General Trexler. Captain Benner was made the first executor of Trexler Trust,” said Siobhan “Sam” Bennett, the owner. General Harry C. Trexler is considered by many to be the father of Allentown's park system.
Bennett has owned the home for 20 years, and restored it to its original Italian Palladian architecture.
“Everything is huge and oversized, without having that filigree lightness that is with Victorian architecture,” Bennett said. "She's completely constructed with poured concrete and steel I-beams."
Many of the furnishings belonging to Captian Benner and General Trexler were donated by their families.They too are available with the home, as well as Captain Benner paintings. "He was a very accomplished artist."
For the last five years, the home has been used as a bed and breakfast. “We were very busy, especially with small weddings, bridal showers,” Bennett said, but it's time to downsize.
“You can walk through three of Allentown's parks right from the house, restaurants,” Bennett said.
The house is listed for $370,000. Siobhan is looking for a buyer that will continue to care for the home: “So we worked very hard to keep it as affordable as possible."