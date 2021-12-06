With nearly 700 shares on Facebook, the video of a juvenile alligator found in the Lehigh River has everyone talking about how the reptile ended up there.
The three-foot-long alligator with an injured claw was found near shallow water when two fishermen first noticed him. The gator is believed to be a pet that was let go by its owner.
“He was stuck down there fairly deep, and I couldn't reach him. He was in too deep, and I can't swim, so I didn't want to wait, and so I put a stick behind his back to get him just to come up a little bit, and I was able to catch him pretty easily,” said Christina Obrecht, who is the owner of Christina’s Reptile and Animal Sanctuary.
“I never seen anything like it and couldn't believe my dad when he told me it was in the water," said fisherman Logan Bauer.
Rescue volunteers believe the gator was released into the water by someone who could no longer care for the animal.
“We knew that he would be very inactive, especially because alligators can withstand cooler temperatures, however once it gets too cold, they become severely inactive, so we knew that he wouldn't act completely wild,” said Obrecht.
Obrecht said she's thankful to the fishermen for calling for help, because the small gator would likely have not survived in the cold weather.
“Sometimes these pet owners are even embarrassed to call a place. We definitely want to stress to never to be embarrassed. Everyone makes mistakes. Alligators do not make good pets. If you ever have an alligator, please call a facility. There's always someone around to help,” said Obrecht.
The gator will be sent to an exotic animal facility, where it will receive additional care.