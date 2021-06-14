EASTON, Pa. - Car after car, graduate after graduate. More than 650 seniors from Easton Area High School received their diploma Monday night.
It was a more untraditional method than in years past. The gowns were still on, swaying in the wind as they whizzed by in their cars during the graduation parade. And the caps, they were on, in more ways than one.
"It's like one big party for the whole entire Easton school and everybody's out here cheering on someone," said Valerie Davis, a retired EAHS teacher.
"I did not want to sit in a ceremony all day," said one graduate.
But a graduation wouldn't be the same without some kind of official send-off on the football field. And they did, in true Rover fashion, under the lights, creating memories that'll last a lifetime.