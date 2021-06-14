EASTON, Pa. - Car after car, graduate after graduate. More than 650 seniors from Easton Area High School received their diploma Monday night.

It was a more untraditional method than in years past. The gowns were still on, swaying in the wind as they whizzed by in their cars during the graduation parade. And the caps, they were on, in more ways than one.

"It's like one big party for the whole entire Easton school and everybody's out here cheering on someone," said Valerie Davis, a retired EAHS teacher.

"I did not want to sit in a ceremony all day," said one graduate.

But a graduation wouldn't be the same without some kind of official send-off on the football field. And they did, in true Rover fashion, under the lights, creating memories that'll last a lifetime.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.