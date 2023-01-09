The community is remembering 18-year-old Elijah Soler, who was killed in a Lehigh County car crash last week.

"He showed his support for everything and he would always show love," said Mubashar Mughal, one of Soler's friends.

The recent Catasauqua High School graduate was killed in an Allentown car crash last Monday on the American Parkway.

Mughal and Soler were a part of the same Lehigh Valley car organization.

With cars and bikes, dozens of people met in Lower Macungie Township for a ride in Soler's honor.

"It just shows that, you know, along with his family, like he had a lot of love and you know everyone tried to reciprocate what he gave out," said Mughal.

Gabe Toth wore a sweatshirt with Soler pictured on it. They both played football together in high school.

"He was the guy running behind me every single play, scoring every touchdown. I was making blocks for him," said Toth.

He said his best friend for the last six years is one of the funniest people he's ever met.

"He was a brother to me, not only to me, but to my family and not only my family, but to everybody else standing here behind me," said Toth.

"He was a really good kid," said Prince Radande, one of Soler's friends.

Radande said he met Soler through car and charity events, someone he said is gone way too soon.

"I want him to be remembered as a kid who always had a smile on his face, you know always happy, always willing to help others," said Radande.