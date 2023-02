WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash and car fire shut down part of MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township Tuesday night.

The Whitehall Township Bureau of Fire reported that the accident and fire, which damaged the overhanging road sign, would have Route 145 (MacArthur Road) closed northbound from Sutler Drive overnight.

It reopened early Wednesday, according to dispatchers.

Photos of the incident showed firefighters extinguishing a burnt car that appeared to have crashed into a utility pole.