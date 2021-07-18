UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Residents in a Northampton County neighborhood were awakened early Sunday morning by a car slamming into a house.
Roger Kozemchak was inside his Upper Nazareth home around 3 a.m. when he heard a loud noise coming from outside.
"When I heard the bang at first, I thought it was the quarry doing dynamite charges at night," Kozemchak said.
The loud bang was actually the sound of a car slamming through his neighbor's home along Schoeneck Avenue.
Fire crews said the car went airborne into the garage, pushing a parked car inside the house.
Kozemchak tells us he immediately ran outside to find out his neighbors got out safely.
"He said there was a car in their living room, I said you're kidding me, he said no."
Fire department officials said the house had to be shored up to prevent further collapse. Now the home is all boarded up and tire tracks can be seen in the front yard.
Kozemchak said one neighbor witnessed the driver getting out.
"He passed out in the neighbor's yard right here and as soon as the cops got him, he was laying in the yard all passed out," Kozemchak said.
Investigators said the car was still running upon arrival and leaking gas.
Upper Nazareth Police tell us this is an active investigation.
Multiple agencies had to be called in for assistance. There is still no word on the driver's condition or what sent the car off the road.