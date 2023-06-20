WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A vehicle ended up down a ditch in Northampton County.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Lower South Main Street, south of Bangor.

Debris ended up all over the road, and the car hit a concrete barrier and went down an embankment.

First responders had to use a winch to pull the car up from the ditch, and the vehicle was heavily damaged.

Several people were taken to the hospital, according to crews on scene.

The extent of their injuries is not known.