ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A car slammed into a home in Allentown Monday night.
The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of East Emmaus Avenue and South Albert Street.
Crews were on scene to fight a fire associated with the crash.
AFD crews are on the scene of a working fire involving a vehicle into a house pic.twitter.com/ExfeIogUc5— Allentown Fire Department (@AllentownFD) September 14, 2021
So far there's no word on injuries or if the home is in danger of collapsing.
