Car into house
Mike Nester | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A car slammed into a home in Allentown Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of East Emmaus Avenue and South Albert Street.

Crews were on scene to fight a fire associated with the crash.

So far there's no word on injuries or if the home is in danger of collapsing.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this breaking story.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.