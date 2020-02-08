Vehicle into building Whitehall 2
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A grand opening celebration in Whitehall was cut short Saturday morning.

A car crashed into Ever Beauty Studio, a new business that just opened in the strip mall at Lehigh and Seventh streets.

The studio, which does semi-permanent makeup, was holding its grand opening Saturday.

The car went up over the sidewalk and crashed into the front wall and windows. It's not clear what led to the crash.

WFMZ's Irene Snyder talked to the salon's co-owner at the scene. He said his wife, who owns the business with him, was sitting near the window when the car hit it. She and another person were injured, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

