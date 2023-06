WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Several residents of an apartment building in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County have been forced to leave their homes for the time being.

That's because part of the foundation was damaged by a car.

The crash happened yesterday night at the Parkview Apartments, in the area of Fairmont and Jordan.

People in five apartments are displaced.

The Whitehall Fire Bureau said it worked with management of the apartment complex to relocate those residents.