MACUNGIE, Pa. - Thousands of classic car enthusiasts raced to Macungie this weekend for one of the Lehigh Valley's largest summer traditions.

The 59th Das Awkscht Fescht came to a close Sunday at Macungie Memorial Park.

This year the theme was "the British Invasion," bringing dozens of cars and motorcycles from across the pond to the park all weekend long.

Festival-goers say seeing cars from when they grew up was a nice trip down memory lane.

"We come every year to the Das Awkscht Fescht, to the car show, and we love it. We love the kids seeing way back, saying 'whoa that's way back when Grammy and Grandpop, your time,'" said Genie Cenchitz.

The festival also featured plenty of classic American cars, along with food, entertainment and games for the whole family.

