BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Whether you are into SUV's, exotics or classic cars, the 2023 Lehigh Valley Auto Show has something for everyone.

This year's show theme is "Right Here, Right now," which is appropriate since it will feature 30 manufacturers.

"I'm proud to stand here and say we will have more manufacturers, vehicles here at the Lehigh Valley Auto Show than what they had at the Philadelphia auto show," said Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association Executive Director Dan Moyer.

Whether you're simply a car enthusiast or you are shopping around, organizers say what you see at the show is what you can likely get at the dealer.

"Our inventory levels are starting to come back. We are seeing a good selection of what people are looking for in the SUV market. The truck market is certainly very healthy right now so that's something to look forward to if you're a shopper," said Keith Muir, Lehigh Valley Auto Show Chair.

One of the new attractions this year is the tuner section. A tuner is a car that has been modified.

"We're promoting wraps which is obviously modifying your vehicle in the sense that you're changing the color of the vehicle without even painting it, it's just a very nice adhesive film that stays on the vehicle," said Ozzy Munoz with Downshift Nation.

The main purpose of the auto show is to connect the community with auto industry experts.

For instance, this year the show will have more electric vehicles than ever. While manufacturers will be answering questions about miles per charge, electricians will also be on hand to advise on home charging set ups.

The Lehigh Valley Auto Show runs March 22 through March 26 at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus.