BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A car was heavily damaged after a crash off of a highway in Northampton County.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on the Route 191 exit ramp off of Route 22 in Bethlehem Township.

The car was completely flipped, and crews were seen removing the driver from inside.

Authorities have not yet said what led to the wreck or how many people were hurt.