BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A car went up in flames on Route 22 in Northampton County on Saturday. 

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the EB side of the highway near the Route 191 exit in Bethlehem Township.

69 News is told no one was hurt.

