Pennsylvania State Police are hosting two upcoming car seat events.

Troopers will be available to install or check car seats next week in Bath, then the following week in Dublin.

No appointment is necessary.

1. Monday, May 15, 2-6 p.m.

Bath Borough Municipal Building - 121 S. Walnut St., Bath, Northampton County

2. Tuesday, May 23, 2-6 p.m.

Bucks County Auto Care - 232 Dublin Pike, Dublin, Bucks County