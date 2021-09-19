ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gentleman, start your engines and then stay a while. It's the meet-up that brings out Allentown's greatest classic cars and cruisers thanks to the namesake event.
"Classics and Cruisers on Hamilton was an idea of mine back in 2017 when I pitched it to the mayor then about recreating the renaissance of cruising Allentown," said Jim Gress, an Allentown Police Captain.
Jim Gress organizes the whole thing. He remembers many moons ago in the late 70's and early 80's when cruising the streets of Allentown was the thing to do.
"The cars would be up and down Hamilton Street just like on American Graffiti," said Gress.
Then, things changed a bit.
"They made a no cruising ordinance because people were cruising for other reasons," said Gress.
There goes that idea. That is, until 2018.
"This is our third year doing it. This year, by far, we probably have close to 300 cars," said Gress. "We have cars from modern day muscle cars to antique model A's and model T's."
Proceeds from the day's event benefit the Allentown Police Honor Guard and the America on Wheels Museum. You might have caught the parade. It was a sight to see, just like the old days.
"We have a police-escorted cruise from center city to the ritz where every intersection is controlled and we drive and we cruise just like we did back in the day," said Gress.