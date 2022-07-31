FORKS TWP., Pa. – A car slammed through the front of a home in Forks Township Saturday night.

It happened in the 1400 block of Sullivan Trail, at a corner property at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue.

The vehicle ended up on the front porch of the residence, with at least half of it inside the home.

The Forks Township Fire Department posted that their rescue units "arrived on scene and found a car into an unoccupied dwelling. Units stabilized the vehicle and assisted in removal before clearing the scene."

There's no word yet on the cause of the crash or any injuries.