PALMER TWP., Pa. – A late-night fire on Route 33 northbound in Northampton County closed all lanes of travel just after 10 p.m. Thursday, according to Palmer Township Deputy Chief Jim Alercia.
Palmer Township Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire between the Main Street and Route 191 interchanges when passersby in both directions called in reports of a tractor-trailer burning.
Fire personnel found a vehicle transporter burning on the shoulder of the roadway, Alercia reported. The fire extended to three vehicles that were secured on the hauler bed.
Crews closed northbound travel lanes and required additional resources for water supplies to put out the blaze.
Alercia said 100 gallons of diesel fuel had ruptured and spilled onto the roadway, which prompted authorities to notify the Department of Environmental Protection and the Northampton County Emergency Management Agency. However, no waterway or environmental issues were detected during the investigation.
An investigation of the blaze revealed the driver of the transporter, while en route to Ohio, struck an unknown object in the roadway, causing the transporter undercarriage to catch fire, Alercia stated.
The roadway was reopened by 2 a.m. Friday, once the vehicles were cleared.