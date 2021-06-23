LEHIGHTON, Pa. | Children in Carbon County will now have access to free, high-quality books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, according to the Carbon County Community Foundation and St. Luke’s University Health Network – Carbon Campuses.
They say the Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, carefully-curated and age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.
Parents of children under the age of five who reside in Carbon County or Coaldale can register for the program by visiting the Carbon County Community Foundation’s website, officials say.
Books will automatically be mailed each month to the child’s home, making it a fun reading package that kids can look forward to on a regular basis.
“We are thrilled to be able to launch Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Carbon County so kids in our region can get excited about reading from a young age,” said Sharon Alexander, President of the Carbon County Community Foundation. “We have been supporting literacy programs with St. Luke’s for a couple years now and this is a wonderful expansion of that effort allowing us to reach even more children.”
The Carbon County Community Foundation says it currently supports the Reach Out & Read and Brush, Book, and Bed at St. Luke’s, programs that encourage the importance of reading during physician’s regular wellness visits with young patients.
Through these programs, St. Luke’s says it has provided literacy support to more than 830 children since January, 2019, even despite the COVID-19 pandemic which required practices to close for a period of time.
“Literacy is such an important piece of overall health and we are thrilled that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will be available to the preschool children of Carbon County. This program is the perfect compliment to the Reach Out and Read and Brush, Book, and Bed initiatives,” said Kerri Quick, Community Health Liaison Manager for St. Luke’s.
“These children will not only be getting books that will address developmental milestones, create opportunities for family routines and bonding, and reinforce the importance of dental hygiene," Quick continued. "But also allow them to read for enjoyment and develop a love for reading that will likely lead to a healthier generation.”
Studies show that the presence of books in the home support’s the child’s academic, social, and emotional development, experts say. They say children develop a special bond with their parents and caregivers by reading together.
In addition, children who are read to early in life are better prepared for school, some studies say. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has been shown to significantly increase the time parents and caregivers spend reading to their children each week.
The Carbon County Community Foundation has secured funding to support the first two years of the program, and are seeking support now to make sure it can continue to be a resource for the region.
To learn more about The Imagination Library in Carbon County, please visit the website.