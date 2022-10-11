ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare has sent more than two dozen children and workers to the hospital.

Every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center in the 400 block of Wabash Street, said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.

The 911 call Tuesday morning was initially a medical call for a child who was unconscious, Christopher said. When firefighters and EMTs responded, the monitors on their bags alerted them to carbon monoxide.

That prompted a full evacuation of the center and a massive emergency response, as multiple people were showing symptoms, he said.

Multiple children were taken out on stretchers, as more waited to be transported.

So far, 27 people total, including children, were taken to four hospitals in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said.

All were in stable condition.

The incident was reported as a level 1 mass casualty incident, meaning local emergency responders and hospitals may be overwhelmed by the number of patients.

Multiple other fire departments and emergency responders are providing mutual aid at the scene, Christopher said.

Parents have been notified, officials said, and authorities are working with daycare center employees to keep everyone informed.

Another daycare around the corner opened up its facility for children to stay warm.

UGI crews are on scene to investigate where the leak is coming from and what caused it.

69 News has a crew at the scene with a live report on 69 News at Sunrise. Refresh this page for the latest updates.