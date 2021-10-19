PALMER TWP., Pa. - A fire in the bathroom of a store in the Palmer Park Mall was caused by careless smoking, fire officials say.
The small blaze in the iFix and More store bathroom triggered a fire alarm around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, and several 911 callers reported smoke inside the main entrance of the mall, said Jim Alercia, Palmer Township deputy fire chief.
The mall was evacuated, and the fire, which was contained to the bathroom in the back stock room of the store, had been put out by the mall's sprinkler system, officials said.
An explosion was also reported, which firefighters determined was the sound of the drop ceiling falling to the floor because of the sprinkler system, Alercia said.
The cell phone repair store sustained fire damage to the bathroom and water damage in the stock room and sales floor, and adjoining stores also sustained moderate water damage, Alercia said.
The fire, initially labeled as suspicious, was determined Tuesday morning to be accidental, Alercia said. It was sparked by careless smoking and improper discarding of cigarettes from a store tenant, officials said.
No one was hurt.