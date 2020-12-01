With record unemployment and a new recession, this might be the most important Giving Tuesday in a decade.
"We have seen so many people step up and respond but the need is really outpacing the resources we have available," said Laura McHugh.
McHugh is the Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the United way of the Greater Lehigh Valley. For most nonprofits, the holiday season is the biggest time to bring in donations.
"...and really the bulk of the funds we raise at United Way are raised by the end of the calendar year," McHugh added.
There's a new incentive this year, included in the CARES Act, which allows you to deduct up to $300 in charitable giving on your 2020 taxes.
CPA Sue Jarvis says it must be a cash contribution, "so it can't be any clothing that you deducted that you give to charity."
Jarvis, says that applies to both individuals and married couples, and you don't need to itemize to deduct it.
"I strongly urge that if you're gonna give a contribution of that amount that you certainly get a receipt," she said.
"To know that $300 of that is tax deductible is a huge incentive," added McHugh.
For those over 70 and a half years old, Jarvis points out charitable giving done from their IRA can be applied toward their required minimum distribution, tax free.
"You can do charitable giving right out of your IRA account up to $100,000," Jarvis said.
All of which McHugh hopes will inspire those to give.
"Combining all these benefits together, you can really stretch every single dollar," said McHugh.