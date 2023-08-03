Sciens Building Solutions, a company that installs fire-detection and security systems, has acquired Eastern Time Inc. (ETI) of Allentown for an undisclosed price.



The transaction reflects how big private-equity and investment firms are buying local service businesses, such as lawn care and consulting.



Sciens, based in San Francisco, operates in what it calls the "life safety" industry. It is backed by the Carlyle Group, an investment firm that manages about $385 billion in assets.



The ETI acquisition expands Sciens Building's presence in Pennsylvania, where it already operates in Plymouth Meeting and Perkiomenville. ETI's main office is in Allentown, with locations in Wilkes-Barre and Chambersburg, according to a statement from Sciens.



ETI was founded in 1982 by Chuck Rizzo, according to the statement. He and his sons Marc and Bryan lead the management team.



In the Sciens statement, Chuck Rizzo said becoming part of the larger company will expand ETI's offerings in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.



"We knew Sciens was the right fit for us because of their values, culture and industry know-how," he said.



ETI has served the education, business, healthcare, institutional, warehouse, government, casino and other markets, according to Sciens.



Terry Heath, chief executive of Sciens, said ETI is a good addition to the company because of its reputation and focus on customers.