ALLENTOWN, Pa. - By a 7-2 vote Thursday night, the Allentown School Board hired Carol Birks as superintendent. Lisa Conover and Phoebe Harris cast the negative votes.
Birks has been acting superintendent since October 2022, following the departure of John Stanford.
"I'm humble. I'm grateful. I want to thank the school board of directors," Birks said upon being officially sworn in.
Before the vote, public comments were mixed about Birks' expected appointment, with opponents questioning her proposed salary and others complaining that the process was not transparent and lacked community inclusion.
Some opponents claim the superintendent search was too narrow. The Allentown Latino Coalition said in a statement, "We would like to state clearly that this hire is being made without first conducting a transparent search or even considering our recommended and highly qualified candidates who are from this region."
Birks' supporters said she is "more than qualified," and had done an outstanding job during her interim term. Further delay in appointing a superintendent, they claimed, would put the district even further behind in its efforts to improve outcomes.
Birks' contract states: "After carefully observing the performance of Dr. Birks in her capacity of Acting Superintendent, the Board has determined that her performance has been so exemplary that conducting a search for a successor Superintendent would not be in the District's best interest and would constitute an unnecessary expenditure of District funds."
The four-year contract with Birks commences March 10, 2023, and ends June 30, 2027. Her starting salary will be $250,000. She will be reimbursed up to $15,000 for moving from Connecticut into the city of Allentown.
Prior to Allentown, Birks was the superintendent of New Haven Public Schools in Connecticut until she was let go in 2019 — two years before her contract was up.
According to a Connecticut news outlet, it was due to a clash with the school board, teachers and parents over staffing and budgeting.
But now, a fresh start in Allentown.
"I'm so excited," Birks said.
"I really believe in this community," she commented. "I love these children and their family and this community. I'm just so honored to be here."
While many in the district are excited to move forward, the hiring of Birks is controversial. The school district has had seven superintendents since 2011.
"Nothing was put in place," board member Lisa Conover said of the approach towards selecting a new superintendent.
"There was no process, still no talk about process," Conover added. "It was very unprofessional."
"I would like a motion tonight for us to create a policy and procedure so this doesn't happen again because I'm very systematic," said board member LaTarsha Brown "I like things on paper."
For her part, Birks says she wants full transparency with every decision made by the board moving forward.
"My team will listen and will actually invite them (board members) to be active participants and not just listening," she said.
She says her ultimate goal is to get Allentown in the top percentage of districts.
"It's going to take all the passion, all the fire for us to say, 'Yes, we can make Allentown School District one of the highest school districts,'" Birks said. "I truly believe that."