ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new era in the Allentown School District has officially started. This as Pennsylvania's 4th largest school district has a new Superintendent.

Carol Birks was sworn in Thursday night.

Birks becomes the 6th permanent Superintendent for the district since 2010 and the first African American woman.

She's been the acting Superintendent since October and now officially brings a different energy into schools, than her predecessors, which saw first hand on Friday.

She shimmied on stage as she met the cast of Dieruff High's Spring Musical. Before a more subdued but equally impactful greeting with staff.

"You like people don't you?" I asked.

"I love people, and we all have unique gifts talents and strengths.

Including teachers, students, parents and community leaders. All part of a new collective curriculum, the 27 year education vet, says is vital for the district to succeed and one she plans to take head on.

"I can go into the community, into the barbershops, hair salons, the church. Where families are, and I understand how they may not trust us as a community," she said of spring plans she has to be more connected.

The district is now trusting and connecting with Birks.

In a 7-2 vote Birks went from acting to permanent Superintendent. Agreeing to a 250-thousand dollar yearly salary till 2027.

The Bridgeport, Connecticut native succeeds John Sanford who left 1 year into a 4 year deal.

For the hope Birks may bring, those like Guillermo Lopez of Allentown Latino Education Association, are criticizing the board for a lack of transparency in the hiring process, 70% of Allentown students are hispanic.

"There needs to be a bicultural understanding, bilingual understanding of the struggles 70% of students they serve," he said, adding they do feel Birks is up to the test.

As Birks spoke to students on stage she understands, like a good director, it's not a solo show, but a collection of individual talents that earns the applause.

"It's not going to take someone swooping in like Superman or Wonder Woman but all of us working to improve outcomes for all students." Birks said.

Birks says her educational core includes kids being proficient in reading by 3rd grade, more advanced levels of math..increased opportunities for early college classes, and more courses preparing them for the workforce.