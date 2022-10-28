ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District has a new interim superintendent.

“I know that the next days and the road will not be easy, but I'm willing and I'm committed to the challenge. So I agree with all the things that people said here tonight. The students deserve better,” said Carol Birks.

She was previously the superintendent of New Haven Public Schools in Connecticut until 2019. She was let go two years before her contract was up.

According to Connecticut newspaper The New Haven Independent, Birks was bought out at around $200,000. The newspaper says Birks clashed with the school board, teachers and parents over things like staffing and budgeting.

Birks also had a short stint as superintendent of the Chester Upland School District, in Delaware County.

Regardless, Allentown School Board members like Phoebe Harris are confident about Birks joining the team.

"She understands what it's like to work in an urban school district such as ours with the problems that we have," said Harris.

However, the NAACP of Allentown isn't too thrilled, saying in a statement that they want the PA State Board of Education to take over the Allentown School District immediately. They are questioning why the board hired Birks after she was allegedly fired from Chester Upland.

Birks was questioned about that firing at Thursday night's meeting:

"It says that you were fired from Chester. Were you fired?" asked Harris.

Birks responded, "No, no board members and committee. I was not fired from Chester."

Birks will receive a $850 per day salary. She will work three days a week until Dec. 16. Thereafter it will become full-time employment.