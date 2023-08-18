EASTON, Pa. — Carroll Engineering Corp., one of the region's largest civil engineering and surveying firms, has announced the opening of its new office in Easton, Northampton County.

The office will be located at 101 Larry Holmes Drive, Suite 201, Carroll said in a press release Friday.

In a statement, Carroll President Thomas A. Gockowski emphasized the new office's potential to help his company further relationships with clients.

"Easton's vibrant community is a perfect fit for our growth trajectory," Gockowski said. "This new office not only brings us closer to our clients in the region but also allows us to be an active participant in the community's development."

Carroll currently employs professional engineers and staff at offices in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Somerset County, New Jersey.