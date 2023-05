ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving two cars and a parked car.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on North Seventh Street near Greenleaf Street.

Both cars in the street sustained heavy front-end damage.

A photographer for 69 News at the scene said first responders had to cut one person out of a car.

Police have not commented on any injuries or what may have caused the crash.