ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The case against a man accused in a deadly 2021 shooting is moving forward.

A judge determined during a preliminary hearing Tuesday that there is enough evidence to proceed with homicide charges against Raymond Gourgue.

Gourgue, 35, was arrested in October for allegedly shooting and killing 43-year-old Jose Bermudez in Allentown on May 14, 2021.

Gourgue's next court date is set for January.