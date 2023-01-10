Firefighter symbol generic

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The case is moving forward against the former chief and president of a Lehigh County fire company.

David Tomcics was set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but it was canceled and the charges are moving forward, according to online court records.

The 40-year-old was charged in November with third-degree theft for allegedly stealing more than $11,000 from the Eastern Salisbury Fire Company while handling the department's bookkeeping.

Ex-chief stole thousands from Eastern Salisbury fire department, DA says

He resigned from the department in January 2020.

He's due back in court on Feb. 1.

Scroll down for comments if available

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.