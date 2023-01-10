SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The case is moving forward against the former chief and president of a Lehigh County fire company.

David Tomcics was set for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but it was canceled and the charges are moving forward, according to online court records.

The 40-year-old was charged in November with third-degree theft for allegedly stealing more than $11,000 from the Eastern Salisbury Fire Company while handling the department's bookkeeping.

He resigned from the department in January 2020.

He's due back in court on Feb. 1.