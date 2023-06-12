ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The criminal case against the borough manager for Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, moved forward Monday.

Eric Gratz, 41, waived his preliminary hearing on a charge of solicitation to commit prostitution. A preliminary hearing is when a judge determines if there is enough evidence to proceed with the charges.

Gratz was charged in March after an investigation into an exchange between the 41-year-old and a 17-year-old girl who was serving as a junior firefighter with the Fountain Hill Fire Department, authorities say.

Investigators say Gratz used his borough-provided cell phone to text the girl numerous times, offering to pay her money for sexual acts at his home in Alburtis.

The district attorney noted that the investigation revealed no evidence of sexual contact between Gratz and the girl.

Gratz served as Fountain Hill's borough manager since August 2021.

The borough declined Monday to comment on his employment status, but confirmed Jason Quarry has been serving as interim borough manager since May 2.

Fountain Hill's website lists Gratz as the borough manager, and Quarry as the interim borough manager.

The job also had him serving as Fountain Hill's secretary and treasurer, and he served as captain of Lehigh County's hazmat and technical rescue team and as a volunteer firefighter with the Lower Macungie Fire Department's Alburtis station, according to the borough's website.