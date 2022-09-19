BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man accused of stabbing his father in Bethlehem may face trial.

All charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, were waived for court Monday in the case against Sean Leaser, 22, according to online court records.

His next court date is a formal arraignment and pretrial conference in December.

Leaser is accused of stabbing his father in the chest at a home in the 300 block of East Locust Street on Aug. 29.

He told police he stabbed his father because he was fed up with him being verbally abusive to his mother and brothers, court documents say.