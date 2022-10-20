ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cases of RSV are on the rise across the country, and in some cases causing major bed shortages at some hospitals.
Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, the Chair of the Pediatrics Department at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, says "RSV is a fairly common virus that causes the cold and upper respiratory tract infection, but in infants and young children it can cause what we call bronchiolitis, inflammation of the small airways and the lungs."
Some parents have been forced to seek emergency treatment in the hospital. Dr. Hagstrom says they're seeing the surge, which is sooner than usual at their hospital.
"So every day we're basically full, both our pediatric intensive care unit and our pediatric unit, and our observation unit has been full."
Dr. Hagstrom says they're bracing for what's coming next, especially with flu season and a possible winter COVID surge on the horizon.
He says, "I think all children's hospitals are concerned because of, not just physical bed capacity, but because of staffing."
Dr. Hagstrom says the children's hospital is better staffed than it was last year, and they are prepared if cases rise even more.
He says the surge has a lot to do with letting go of the precautions we took last year.
But, he says sticking to simple hygiene basics, like consistent hand washing and avoiding people who are sick, are the best ways to try to keep your kids virus free.