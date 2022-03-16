This is the time of year we typically start to see illnesses like the flu and the common cold start to fade, but over the past few weeks cases have been on the rise. Doctors say we're in the midst of a late resurgence of influenza.
"It was much higher about four or five weeks ago and then in the last couple of weeks we're seeing a resurgence," Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an Infectious Disease doctor and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Luke's University Health Network, tells 69 News.
"It's not what it was but, it's still a disease that's out there and can cause symptoms that are dangerous for certain vulnerable individuals. Some of the same vulnerabilities that exist in COVID."
On top of common illnesses that aren't unusual, particularly during seasonal change, seasonal allergies are also starting to come into play.
"There are other diseases currently that are circulating that often times get mixed up with COVID because symptoms can be very similar," Dr. Jahre notes.
Two months ago, there were more than 33,000 new cases of COVID in Pennsylvania. According to the Department of Health's latest data, there's about 1,000 new cases statewide. Fortunately, right now COVID tests are readily available.
"People are still worried, is this COVID, is this not? Every fever that comes it's one of the first things we talk about," Dr. Andrew Miller, Medical Director at Cedar Crest Emergency Department for Lehigh Valley Health Network, tells 69 News.
As people begin to physically interact more after isolating for much of the past two years, doctors say immune systems likely have some catching up to do.
"Like a first grader, they weren't in kindergarten or preschool now they started going and were wearing masks and now masks have been relaxed," Dr Miller says.
"A lot of people haven't been exposed to these over the past few years."