WASHINGTON, – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Thursday that Lehigh Valley International Airport will get $5 million in new funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The funding is an award from the FY22 Airport Terminal Program, a new competitive grant program created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“The Lehigh Valley is one of the fastest growing regions in Pennsylvania and we need to ensure the region’s infrastructure is able to keep up," Casey said in a statement.
"When I visited the Lehigh Valley International Airport this past March, I got to see the progress the airport is making on the terminal connector and the new TSA check point for incoming passengers."
The funding will be used to help the airport’s ongoing project to complete a terminal connector.
The project includes a new four-lane Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoint to address capacity limitations and insufficient space to accommodate existing passenger volume and the necessary security screening equipment.
On top of the new funding, the airport has gotten more than $11.5 million in federal investments since the start of 2021, Casey said.