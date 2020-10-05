U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania held a meeting Monday morning alongside the Lehigh Valley Health Network's chief medical officer to discuss the latest Supreme Court nominee.
Casey expressed his concerns about the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
"We've got some serious business to transact over the next number of weeks, and it involves the nomination to the High Court, but it also involves the debate we are having all across the country," he said.
With this year's presidential election right around the corner, President Trump and Senate Republicans are hoping to fill that empty seat before November 3.
But Casey says he and other Democrats are going to do what they can to make sure that doesn't happen.
"We should do everything we can to stop them, and the best way to do that is for them to know what is at stake for their families," Casey said.
The senator says a major concern is Barrett's hostility toward the Affordable Care Act.
Casey believes there is a lot at stake for the 5.5 million Pennsylvanians with pre-existing conditions, and nearly 1 million who could lose their coverage.
"Lehigh County, Northampton County, when you add up the more than 49,000 people," he said.
Chief Medical Officer Tom Whalen of the Lehigh Valley Health Network also sided with the senator.
"The ACA is about caring, but as the senator said, it's about making investments and keeping the total healthcare bill down," he said.
Most of all it's caring for most people who need the care.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is slated to begin hearings on October 12, and is expected to vote on the nomination on October 22, but timing for voting on the Senate Floor has not yet been settled.