L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey made a stop at a Lehigh Valley-based company Tuesday morning.

Casey was at Air Products' headquarters in Lower Macungie Township to discuss the company's expanded hydrogen production and the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The act was passed last year and includes several forms of clean energy tax credits.

Hydrogen production is one of Air Products' main businesses.

The bill, though, is facing headwinds in the U.S. House and in the courts. Republicans are looking to cut some of the spending measures in the bill and a few pharmaceutical companies have sued the Biden administration over the bill's cap on prices.

"What the IRA does is that it gives an incentive so we can make the product we were going to make at a lower price and therefore to be able to offer the consumers at a lower price and therefore incentive them to use the product," said Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and CEO of Air Products.

