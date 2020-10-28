HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A surprise afternoon visit to the Lehigh Valley USPS facility from Senator Bob Casey and Congresswoman Susan Wild left them without the answers they were looking for.
"This is a public service that is enshrined in the United States Constitution and yet the senior senator from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the representative in Congress from this district are not even being granted access to the building. To me, that's just amazing," Wild said.
The two joined union postal workers who say their cries for help are falling on deaf ears when it comes to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Since July, mail sorting machines have been removed and overall, a backlog has only gotten heavier.
Local Union President, Andy Kubat, says on Tuesday several mail-in ballots were found yet to be sent to the voter who applied for them, less than a week from the election.
"An employee found them, isolated them and they were expedited to their destination," Kubat said.
Congresswoman Wild says they came with the intent to get a tour from plant manager Christopher Bruno. His secretary said he was in a meeting and wouldn't be available.
"Mr. Bruno didn't answer the phone. We knocked on the door, there was absolutely no response. And I have to say, it really troubles me that any governmental agency is showing this little transparency and accountability," Wild said.
Senator Casey said he doesn't necessarily need to meet with the plant manager or even get a tour of the facility as long as the problems there are fixed.
Kubat is asking you give your postman or woman a break-they're doing the best they can.