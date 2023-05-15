WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - "Is it going to be a happy day when you can fill a coffee maker up with that?" I asked, pointing to the water from a kitchen sink in a Bucks County home.

"I'm super excited," said West Rockhill Township's Jodi Cutaiar.

It's a simple pleasure, stemming from years of persistence for Cutaiar, as she hasn't let her family drink or cook with their water in six years.

"Almost in disbelief like because it's been such a long time, that I didn't think that this would ever happen," Cutaiar said.

Using funds from the 2021 Infrastructure and Jobs Act, U.S. Senator Bob Casey handed out a nearly $3.7 million grant that will link Cutaiar and 52 other Bucks County homes to the Perkasie public water system.

Nick Fretz is the Manager of the Perkasie Regional Authority.

"This grant funding will provide water directly to her house, the grant covers the full cost of the main extension and the lateral into their home," he said.

Foam from fire crews fighting the massive 1986 Bergey's Tire Fire leaked into private wells.

In 2017, high levels of the cancer-causing forever chemicals known as PFAS were discovered in the private wells in East and West Rockhill townships. The chemicals have become ubiquitous.

Pennsylvania recently lowered the acceptable limits to 14 parts per trillion, down from 70.

The Biden administration proposed a federal maximum level of 4ppt, which fits into Perkasie's current range, with the goals of getting to 0.

Cutaiar spent years researching the chemicals and helped to galvanize the community for governmental help, help that finally arrived.

"We can move on. I feel like I have time, of not researching, and time with my children. I mean, six years, I would sit out here, no joke, sit out here and they would be on the swing set or kicking the ball around and I would be researching tires and fire, like who does that?" Cutaiar said.

Work to link the homes will start in July. Everyone will be online by the end of the year.