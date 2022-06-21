ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An overnight break-in is prompting a community center in Allentown to upgrade its security.
The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center said someone broke in to the center on West Maple Street between late Monday, June 6 and early Tuesday, June 7, according to a news release Tuesday.
Cash was stolen from the donation box, and the ground and main floors of the building were vandalized, the center said.
No one was in the building at the time of the break-in.
Damage was minimal, but the center is working with a company to upgrade its security, including 24/7 surveillance cameras and motion detectors, among other things, Bradbury-Sullivan said.
The center did not say how much money was taken, or if any arrests were made. It said Allentown police are investigating.