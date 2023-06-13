BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A unique bell-playing act is making a return to Musikfest.

Cast in Bronze said it is set to perform at the Bethlehem festival's 40th anniversary event this summer.

Frank DellaPenna, who puts on the performance, said he's coming out of retirement to perform on August 4, 5 and 6. Showtimes will be 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

"He is looking forward to sharing his music on the carillon once again and reconnecting with friends and fans," the social media post says. "It may be the last time he performs at Musikfest."

It's part of several "vintage acts" invited back for Musikfest's special celebration, Cast in Bronze said.

Cast in Bronze performed at Musikfest for 16 years until announcing in 2015 that the act would not be returning. Its performances drew in hundreds of 'festers.

DellaPenna plays a carillon, a set of bells played using a keyboard. Cast in Bronze's carillons have 35 bells, weighing a total of four tons each, according to its website.

Cast in Bronze has played all over the country and boasts itself as "the only musical act of its kind in the world."