COPLAY, Pa. - The Coplay Police Department is conducting an investigation into two recent cases of catalytic converter theft in the vicinity of S. 2nd and Center St and a parking lot in the 200 block of S. 5th Street.

The incidents are believed to have taken place during the nighttime hours.

If anyone has information or video footage please contact the department at (610) 262-2288.

Police are asking the public to be vigilant with their vehicles. Leaving vehicles in open areas for extended periods of time makes them vulnerable and easy targets to thefts of all kinds.