HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating another catalytic converter theft, this one at a business in Lehigh County.

Two people stole catalytic converters from four box trucks at Sid Harvey's, an HVAC parts distributor, on East Race Street in Hanover Township, officials said.

They arrived in a red Chrysler Town & Country minivan, seen on surveillance video.

It happened between 2:30-3 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 610-861-2026 or contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.