ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The latest catalytic converter thefts have targeted a nonprofit.

Someone stole catalytic converters from box trucks at Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley, said Allentown police and a spokesperson with the organization.

The thefts are not impacting operations Tuesday though, and delivery drivers are out dropping off meals, the organization said.

Meals on Wheels believes trucks at another business near their Sherman Street location were hit as well.

Allentown police said they are investigating.