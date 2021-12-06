HANOVER TWP., Pa. - With Christmas just weeks away, local law enforcement and members of the community are spreading some early holiday cheer for those in need.
Kids from the Catasauqua Area School District showed up with a police escort for Shop with an Airport Cop at a Lehigh County Target on Sunday.
"Last year, we couldn't do it safely because of COVID, so this year we wanted to come out and make sure we can give these kids the best Christmas we possibly could," said Sgt. Steve Gensits, of the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department.
He said children are walking away with the world.
Each family was able to spend $300 given to them inside Target.
"You see these kids go up and down the aisles, and you would think you have 15, 16, 20 kids filling these toy aisles and they don't. They're buying clothes, they're buying cereal, they're buying plates," Gensits said.
But organizers are encouraging them to buy for themselves.
"We want to make sure that they have something they can wrap, put it under that Christmas tree and they're going to be opening presents with their family on Christmas morning," Gensits said.
It all came together through the help of sponsors, like Lehigh Valley Community Benefit.
"It feels good to be able to give back," said Rick Nauman, of Lehigh Valley Community Benefit.
Phillipsburg-Easton Honda also helped.
"Didn't even cross my mind to say no," said Anthony Sherman, general manager of Phillipsburg-Easton Honda.
Families also received trees, gift cards and meals to make for an unforgettable Christmas.
"If we can fill that cart with everything they need, then we're doing the job we're supposed to be doing," Gensits said.