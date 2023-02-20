CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Catasauqua Borough Council voted Monday night to remove Paul Cmil as a member of council.
Council learned that Cmil moved out of the borough on or about Dec. 22, 2022, without giving any notice of the change in his residency.
Council read into the record a letter to Cmil from the borough solicitor, which stated that Cmil misrepresented the fact that he was still living in the borough when he changed his borough direct deposit on Jan. 23 to a financial institution based in North Carolina.
The borough learned that Cmil vacated his apartment at the end of December and that his landlord indicated he moved to North Carolina.
Borough Manager Glenn Eckhart said he made several attempts to reach Cmil by phone and email, but received no response.
Citizens who have resided in the borough for at least one year are invited to apply for the vacant council seat in writing by 4 p.m. on March 3.
The applicants will be discussed at a committee meeting, and council expects to vote on a replacement at its March 20 meeting.
Cmil, whose term would have expired in 2026, served as the chair of the public utilities committee.