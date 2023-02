CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Students and staff at a charter school in Lehigh County are learning from home Thursday after a threat.

The Innovative Arts Academy in Catasauqua is closed and the school is operating on an asynchronous scheduled, according to a message on the school's website.

IAA is working with Catasauqua police to investigate the threat. The school said the closure is out of an abundance of caution.

Officials did not elaborate on the nature of the threat.