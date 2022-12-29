CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Citing past mismanagement and unbalanced budgets, Catasauqua Borough Council voted in a special meeting Thursday to double the tax rate for residents from 7.35 mills to 15.05 mills.

The increase, councilmembers say, will allow them to "fix" problems not previously addressed by borough management.

The increase was adopted as an ordinance setting the tax rate for general borough purposes at 12.55 mills and 2.50 mills for payment of interest and principal on debt obligations. Together, these rates equal the rate of 15.05 mills for residents.

According to the ordinance, a mill equals $1 per $1,000 assessed property value. For example, someone owning a property whose value is assessed at $100,000 should expect to pay $100 in tax.

Council said the increase would generate money to help the borough escape potential bankruptcy or assimilation into surrounding communities.

Council cited unbalanced budgets and loans taken out to make borough payroll as examples of mismanagement. Despite making cuts where they could, councilmembers said the budget still came up short.

"You guys were stuck behind a rock and hard place," said longtime Catasauqua resident Virginia Schlegel. "You've done very well. Broke is broke, and you're here to fix it."

Other residents spoke out against the increase Thursday. They said the increase would unduly burden residents who were already struggling, calling the tax hike "appalling" and questioning why residents should have to pay for previous mismanagement.

Council acknowledged that the increase would not be greeted kindly, but stated if they did not increase taxes and had to declare bankruptcy, taxes would still increase. In that case, it just wouldn't be council imposing the increase — it would be the state.

"Blame is going to come to you, and that's unfortunate because you've busted your butts to get where we are," Schlegel said to councilmembers.

Stephen Travers held the position of borough manager for over four years before resigning over the summer. Glenn Eckhart now manages the borough.